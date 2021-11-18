Comerica Bank Grows Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

NYSE:BP opened at $27.43 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.