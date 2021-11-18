Comerica Bank Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.