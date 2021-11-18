Comerica Bank Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,735,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $171.73.

