Comerica Bank Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.61% of Tupperware Brands worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.20 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.