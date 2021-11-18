Comerica Bank Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,416 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 155,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

