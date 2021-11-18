Comerica Bank Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of US Foods worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in US Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

