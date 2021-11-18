Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.29% of First Merchants worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 73,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

