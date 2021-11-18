Comerica Bank Sells 11,930 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Meritage Homes worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

MTH opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.