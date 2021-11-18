Comerica Bank Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after acquiring an additional 506,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.