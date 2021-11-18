Comerica Bank Sells 17,579 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,853,827 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

