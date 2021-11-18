Comerica Bank Sells 30,078 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Macy’s worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

