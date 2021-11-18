Comerica Bank Sells 5,639 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.83. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

