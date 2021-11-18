Comerica Bank Sells 92,795 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of EQT worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in EQT by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EQT by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in EQT by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in EQT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

