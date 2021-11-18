Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $159.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

