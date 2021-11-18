Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.27

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 222316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

CFRUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.