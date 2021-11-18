COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE CIG.C traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 212,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

