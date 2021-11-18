Comparing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lattice Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $75.71, suggesting a potential downside of 10.05%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 28.24 $47.39 million $0.58 145.12 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 3,902.28 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,492.22% N/A -87.01%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

