Comparing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Photronics alerts:

This table compares Photronics and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 6.66% 3.93% 3.11% Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33%

Photronics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Photronics and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52

Photronics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $212.28, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Photronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $609.69 million 1.41 $33.82 million $0.68 20.60 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 5.27 $1.50 billion $8.97 18.17

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Photronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.