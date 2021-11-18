Comparing TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) & Its Peers

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TOMI Environmental Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81% TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors -324.62% -201.22% -13.29%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors 242 957 1239 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 18.69%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million $4.39 million -4.96 TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 2.12

TOMI Environmental Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions peers beat TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

