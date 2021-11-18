Comparing United Health Products (UEEC) and The Competition

United Health Products (OTCMKTS: UEEC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Health Products to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products’ rivals have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Health Products and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products Competitors 329 1298 2234 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 12.84%. Given United Health Products’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Health Products has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A -$15.71 million -4.88 United Health Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 27.87

United Health Products’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -12,052.82% United Health Products Competitors -155.04% -52.98% -10.97%

Summary

United Health Products rivals beat United Health Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

