Comparing Yunji (YJ) & Its Peers

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yunji to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Yunji alerts:

1.2% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Yunji has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s peers have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -10.19 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -10.34

Yunji’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yunji and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yunji Competitors 141 698 1044 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Yunji’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Yunji peers beat Yunji on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.