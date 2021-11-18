Comparing ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.1% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.80%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 6.89 -$212.04 million $0.04 161.75 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

