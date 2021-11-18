Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.09.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,056,746 shares of company stock valued at $92,046,295.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.