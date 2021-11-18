Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.09.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,992,293.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,056,746 shares of company stock valued at $92,046,295.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

