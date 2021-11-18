Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Shares Up 4.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.01 and last traded at $119.01. 185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.06.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

