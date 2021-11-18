Contrasting Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $3.02 billion 0.85 $160.90 million $2.08 18.11

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50 Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.59%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $50.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Energizer beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

