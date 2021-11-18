Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.78, but opened at $78.00. Copa shares last traded at $79.27, with a volume of 10,718 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.