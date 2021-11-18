Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,800 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.25. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $572.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPPMF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.