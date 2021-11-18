Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.65. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,913,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $956.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

