Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 592,800 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.9 days.

Shares of CJREF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 2,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $910.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

