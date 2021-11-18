CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $193,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $193.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,688. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

