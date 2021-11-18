CoTrader (COT) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00218747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00087444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.