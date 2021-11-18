Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23.

Coty stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 648,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,412. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

