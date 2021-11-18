Covalent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.87 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00090591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.36 or 1.00455008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.70 or 0.06947340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.