Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Covetrus worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

