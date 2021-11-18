Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 122.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

