CPChain Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $325,573.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00305245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009729 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005812 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

