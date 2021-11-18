Cream (CRM) Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Cream has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Cream has a market cap of $20,472.00 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,746.60 or 0.98336246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00308196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.36 or 0.00515714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00188572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

