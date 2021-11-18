Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.