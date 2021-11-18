Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.