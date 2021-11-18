Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

