Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,011 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

