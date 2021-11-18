Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,060.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 396,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

