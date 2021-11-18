Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,555 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 457,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

