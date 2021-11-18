Credit Suisse AG Acquires 25,986 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

