Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 40,000 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,241,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,660,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,983,000 after acquiring an additional 277,632 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 618,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 226,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 194,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

