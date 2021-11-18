Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of SJW Group worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SJW Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,023,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:SJW opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

