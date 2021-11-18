Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Uniti Group worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

