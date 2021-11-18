Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,459 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Coeur Mining worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

