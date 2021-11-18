Credit Suisse AG Buys 20,356 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Matson worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Matson by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,898 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

